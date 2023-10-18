October 18, 2023

Paphos transport police receive ‘state-of-the-art’ motorcycles

Thirteen state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly motorbikes were delivered on Wednesday to the Paphos municipality for its traffic department.

Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that after 12 years, the traffic department was upgrading its fleet with new technology in an ecological way that will lower fuel consumption, emissions and noise. They would also contribute to better policing, he said.

The cost of the 13 motorcycles was €58,525,00 including VAT.

