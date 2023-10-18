October 18, 2023

Police investigating fire in Coral Bay residence

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in a residence in the Coral Bay area causing extensive damage.

The fire service extinguished the blaze while inspections at the scene determined that the fire had started in the water pressure system, in the basement of the residence.

The fire caused extensive damage to the basement and the pressure system was completely destroyed.

Police and investigating the cause of the fire.

