October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos woman attacked by two dogs

By Staff Reporter0124
file photo
File photo

Police are searching for the owner of two dogs which attacked a Paphos woman in a field and subsequently required hospital treatment.

The 63-year-old woman reported to police that she was attacked on Wednesday afternoon in a field when two dogs bit her arms and legs.

She further stated that a man then appeared and stopped the dogs from attacking. He then left with them.

The woman was taken to the A&E department at Paphos general hospital where she was treated for her wounds.

Paphos police are investigating the incident.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Bank of Cyprus launches new deposit scheme — up to 3 per cent interest rate offered

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police deny racial element in school fight

Iole Damaskinos

Cairo invite shows Cyprus’ significance – president

Jonathan Shkurko

School girl alleges abduction and rape by former school guard

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus students encouraged to share innovative ideas for a better Europe

CM Guest Columnist

Shots fired at mobile traffic camera in Xylofagou

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign