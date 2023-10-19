October 19, 2023

Turkish Cypriot ‘MP’ leaps to defence of arrested former ‘prime minister’

By Tom Cleaver
Turkish Cypriot ‘MP’ Armagan Candan leapt to the defence of arrested former ‘prime minister’ Sibel Siber on Wednesday.

Speaking in a television interview, he said “I have seen with my own eyes how Sibel Siber undertook high office with great care to ensure that not a single cent of this country and this state was wasted.”

Candan and Siber belong to the same party, the CTP. Siber was arrested last week for her part in the ongoing “fake prescription scandal”.

She had previously been the north’s first female ‘prime minister’ between June and September 2013 and became the first woman to run for Turkish Cypriot leader in 2015.

