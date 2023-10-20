October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CMP receives €75,000 donation from TC community

By Iole Damaskinos03
CMP investigators at work [Photo: CMP]

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) received a donation of €75,000 from the Turkish Cypriot community.

According to a CMP announcement this latest donation on Wednesday, brings the total financial contribution of the Turkish Cypriot community to €583,000 since 2006.

The CMP was established in 1981 following an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP’s investigative work for the exhumation, identification and return of the remains of missing persons in Cyprus, started in 2006, co-financed by the European Union.

To date, 1,034 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for a dignified burial.

