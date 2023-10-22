October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Israeli man assaulted in Larnaca by four, including 16yo

By Gina Agapiou09
police car 14
File photo

Police on Sunday said they are investigating the assault of an Israeli man who was putting up posters of children kidnapped by Hamas in Larnaca.

The man, together with two other Israelis, were putting up the posters on Ermou street around 7.30pm on Saturday.

According to police, four unknown individuals approached them, one of whom pushed the Israeli man and another stole his bag containing the flyers.

Police identified one of the perpetrators, a 16-year-old teenager who was questioned.

Three more suspects remain wanted.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Fake prescriptions case rocks the north

Esra Aygin

President stresses need for de-escalation of crisis, meets Herzog and Netanyahu (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Drug trafficking suspects remanded for another four days

Staff Reporter

President expects announcements on the Cyprus Problem in coming days

Gina Agapiou

FM to attend EU Foreign Affairs and General Affairs Councils in Luxembourg

Staff Reporter

Green party to elect new leader next month

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign