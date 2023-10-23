October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Fiscal stability, green transition centre of 2024 budget

By Nick Theodoulou00
house finance
Finance Minister Makis Kervanos at the House finance committee on Monday (Christos Theodorides)

The proposed state budget for 2024 focuses on fiscal stability and achieving greater strides towards the ‘green transition’ and digital transformation, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Monday.

His comments came ahead of the House finance committee’s discussion of the budget, in which the minister will seek to bolster support ahead of a vote – expected in mid-December.

“This is a surplus budget, precisely because we are living during a period of uncertainties and continuous negative developments,” he said.

Keravnos added that the budget is designed to meet Cyprus’ EU obligations regarding public debt.

As for a longer-term view, the minister emphasised that the budget is being prepared during a period of immense financial uncertainty due to geopolitical developments.

He noted that the budget was prepared prior to the ongoing crisis in Israel.

Earlier this month, when Keravnos first presented the budget, the Cyprus Mail reported that a new carbon tax is on the way as part of Cyprus’ commitments to the EU – although the government has promised some offsets.

The 2024 budget projects a surplus of €659 million, equivalent to 2.2 per cent of the GDP. Development spending shows a 12 per cent increase on an annual basis, while social benefits are up by 15 per cent compared to 2023, reaching €2bn. Additionally, there is a restraint on public sector salaries.

Handing over the budget, the minster said that implementing the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan is one of its top priorities.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus ‘can play mediating role’ in Gaza crisis says spokesman

Tom Cleaver

Work begins on Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver

Irish central bank governor in Cyprus for official meetings

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Winegrowers get €600k EU payout

Tom Cleaver

Guest musicians join Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for November concerts

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign