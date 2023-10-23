October 23, 2023

Covid, flu jabs for all those over 18

By Nikolaos Prakas
Covid-19 and flu jabs for everyone over 18 are available at all vaccine centres across Cyprus, deputy director of nursing services Evagoras Tambouris said on Monday.

Tambouris explained that all people over 18 will be able to receive both jabs or just the Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centres, while if anyone over 18 wants to receive just the flu jab solely, they will have to communicate with their GP to arrange for that.

People over 60 or vulnerable groups of the population can also continue to receive their vaccines at the vaccination centres. These individuals, Tambouris explained, can receive only the flu vaccine at the centre, if they want.

“It is good to contact our GP about our intention to do the vaccine, since he/she is the person responsible for our health,” he told CyBC.

Vaccination centres are at State Fair 8am until 2.30pm and Wednesday 8am until 5:30pm, at the Linopetra health centre every day from 8am until 2.30pm and Wednesday 8am until 5.30pm, at the Troodos hospital in Kyperounda Wednesday and Friday from 8am until 2.30pm, at the old hospital of Larnaca from 8am until 2.30pm, at the Paphos general hospital every day except Thursday from 8am until 2.30pm. At the Polis Chrysochou hospital vaccinations will only be done by appointment every Tuesday and at the Famagusta hospital Wednesday and Friday from 8am until 2.30pm.

Citizens can be vaccinated for influenza with their ID, while for Covid-19 their ID and the previous vaccination card.

Since the beginning of October when vaccinations started 7,000 citizens have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and 5,600 for influenza.

