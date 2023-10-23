Innovative partnership aims to make Cyprus more accessible

Asset management doValue Cyprus announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Ablebook to pioneer an initiative focused on fostering inclusivity and accessibility in Cyprus.

Ablebook, a groundbreaking application designed to improve the quality of life for individuals with reduced mobility or disabilities, is poised to receive significant backing from doValue Cyprus.

According to the announcement, Ablebook has introduced Cyprus’ very first online platform dedicated to delivering accurate information about accessibility standards in public and private spaces across the country.

Its creators, Andreas Vasiliou and Symeon Stylianou, have embarked on an ambitious undertaking to map the entire island, aiming to enhance people’s quality of life and promote a spirit of equal living.

“First and foremost, we would like to express our gratitude to doValue Cyprus for the collaboration and support it provides,” Andreas Vasileiou, Director and Founder of Ablebook, said.

“This partnership offers us the opportunity to further enhance our offerings to individuals with disabilities through the Ablebook application,” he added.

Vasiliou concluded by saying that “through this collaboration, we are taking an additional and significant step towards achieving our goal of promoting equality of opportunities and accessibility in all areas”.

The announcement continued by explaining that alongside its core mission, the Ablebook team is actively engaged in additional projects to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with mobility limitations or disabilities in Cyprus.

In addition, the announcement noted that representatives from both companies gathered on October 19 at the doValue Cyprus headquarters to formalise a collaborative agreement.

This partnership outlines a series of joint initiatives aimed at shaping a more modern, inclusive Cyprus, free from discrimination and exclusion.

As part of this partnership, doValue Cyprus, in collaboration with Altamira Real Estate, which manages the real estate portfolio of the doValue Group, will emerge as the primary sponsor of the Ablebook platform.

Moreover, they will provide practical support and technical expertise for the further development of the Ablebook application.

Meanwhile, Rafaela Miltiadou, Marketing Manager at Altamira Real Estate, expressed her enthusiasm about this initiative, stating that “we are particularly delighted to be part of the Ablebook team because we share a common vision and values with its members”.

“The Ablebook application will actively contribute to improving the daily lives of people with any disability or mobility difficulty,” she added, noting that “it will also bolster efforts to raise public awareness”.

“At doValue Cyprus, we are determined to support any initiative that adds a building block to our mission of creating a just society that guarantees equality and accessibility,” she concluded.