October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing man in Chlorakas

By Staff Reporter0270
missing polish person

Police are appealing for information to aid in the search for 68-year-old Mieczyslaw Pszon, a Polish national who has been missing from his residence in Chlorakas since 6pm on Saturday.

Pszon is described as having an average build and standing at 1.74 meters in height with short, gray hair.

Anyone with knowledge that could assist in locating him is urged to contact the Paphos police department at 26-806021 or the nearest police station. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the citizen’s line at 1460.

