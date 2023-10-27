October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusLife & Style

Modern art is for dogs too at Museo Tamayo

By Reuters News Service057
museum dog

Dogs and the special bond they have with humans have inspired artists for thousands of years.

Now, the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City has put together an exhibition of modern art pieces that both humans and their furry friends can visit.

Lorenza Errasti, curatorial assistant for the museum’s collection, said the exhibition is a selection of works from the museum’s collection and was designed so that both dogs and owners can experience the works.

“The readings of the exhibition are based on emotions,” she said. “And the affectionate relationship that exists between an owner and their dog is always there, and even more so now that we open this space for that.”

The second #ArteyPerros, or Art and Dogs, exhibition includes pieces by Cypriot photographer and visual artist Haris Epaminonda, Max Ernst, Mathias Goeritz, Pierre Huyghe, Danh Vo and Mario Garcia Torres as well as a poem by Luis Felipe Fabre.

Mila Cohen, a sixth-grade student who visited the exhibition, said she appreciated the idea that she could take her dog, Sakura.

“I like to take my dog everywhere,” she said near a Max Ernst painting.

Others agreed and wished for more such experiences.

“It would be incredible if there were more spaces like this, with art, where we could spend time with our dogs,” said Manu Echeverria, a photographer.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Social welfare service employees to strike

Andria Kades

Procopiou says children should defend fair play in sports

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus braces for 100,000 potential evacuees

Andria Kades

Cultural heritage must be passed down through generations, deputy minister says

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides calls for EU to be more actively involved in Middle East

Tom Cleaver

Savino Live welcomes classic night of rock

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign