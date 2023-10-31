October 31, 2023

New zero VAT relief measures from Wednesday

coffee beans 2258839 1280

New zero VAT relief measures go into action from Wednesday, the tax department reminded the public on Tuesday.

The announced measure covers a list of items already previously assigned at zero VAT since May, with the new addition of sugar and coffee.

The various selected goods are as follows:

Bread: all kinds, fresh or frozen, with or without sourdough. Pastries, dried goods and bread with additional ingredients such as raisins, nuts, or herbs are excluded.

Eggs and milk: fresh cows’, goats’, sheep’s, sweetened, condensed, long-life, flavoured milk, and plant milk (almond, soy, rice).

Nappies and baby food: powder, dry or liquid form, intended for consumption by children. Snacks (e.g. chips, nuts, candies, chocolates, ice creams) are not included.

Adult diapers and feminine hygiene products: tampons, sanitary pads and incontinence pads.

Coffee: unroasted and roasted beans, powdered, instant, flavoured, caffeinated or decaffeinated. Not included are include ready-made drinks or beverages that have coffee as a raw material.

Sugar: crystalline (white, brown, black), fine (powdered), coarse, cubed, in sachets.

The department’s announcement recalled that the ministerial session on September 13, amended the earlier VAT legislation from May 5, so that a zero rate is imposed on these basic items from 1 November 2023 to 30 April 2024.

 

 

 

 

