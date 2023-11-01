November 1, 2023

Limassol chosen to host prominent maritime conference

(Limassol port - file photo) - caption: The conference will seek to promote Cyprus as one of the world's most important shipping centres

Cyprus has been selected to host the International Conference and General Assembly of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International) in 2024, with the event set to take place in Limassol.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday by WISTA Cyprus, the decision was taken during the WISTA international conference held in Montevideo, Uruguay, on October 27, 2023.

The event will be conducted under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, which will underline the importance of innovation, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in the maritime industry.

Moreover, the conference aims to attract prominent figures from both the local and international maritime scenes.

As the shipping sector faces significant changes due to environmental challenges, the need for innovative solutions is more important than ever.

In this framework, WISTA Cyprus said that “incorporating different perspectives, knowledge, and experiences is crucial”.

The President of WISTA Cyprus, Natalia Bury Loyal, expressed her honour at hosting the International Conference and the General Assembly of WISTA International.

She emphasised that through this event, they aim to underscore the importance of innovation, diversity, and sustainability while promoting Cyprus as one of the world’s most significant maritime centres.

The conference, set to take place in Limassol, will address pressing maritime issues and discuss technology and mindset shifts to achieve a sustainable maritime future.

It should be noted that Limassol originally hosted the International Conference and General Assembly of WISTA International in 2014.

This event’s return to Limassol in 2024 marks a significant milestone in promoting gender diversity and sustainable practices in the global shipping and trading industry.

