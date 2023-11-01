November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More third country nationals on forced return flights

By Gina Agapiou02
inflightpr.prop 750x.4d1b6be9ed
File Photo: Frontex website

In total 14 third country nationals who were illegally in Cyprus returned to their countries as part of a joint Frontex forced returned operation by charted flights, police said on Wednesday.

The flight was carried out by Greek authorities under the coordination of the European agency responsible for protecting the European Union’s borders.

Wednesday’s operation is the 11th joint Frontex forced return flight in which the Cyprus Police participated this year. So far 107 third country nationals from Cyprus returned to their home country during these joint return efforts.

Overall this year, some 7,791 persons who were illegally residing in Cyprus, have been deported or repatriated to their countries of origin, police added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Interpol fugitive fled to northern Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested in connection with jewelry scam

Gina Agapiou

Photo of Limassol murder suspects released

Gina Agapiou

Consultations continue for UN envoy appointment, Lacroix says

Gina Agapiou

Possible impact on cruises from regional crisis, says Cypriot official

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Golden Aphrodite returns for its 18th Edition

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign