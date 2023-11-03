November 3, 2023

Man arrested for burglary in Paphos

Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man who had been wanted for burglary and theft.

According to the police, the 22-year-old is allegedly involved in a case of breaking into a Paphos residence and stealing various items over the course of the past few days.

The man, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued, was located on Thursday, arrested and taken into custody.  

When questioned the 22-year-old denied any involvement in the case.

Paphos CID is furthering the investigation.

