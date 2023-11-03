November 3, 2023

US to send additional weapons aid to Ukraine

The United States will provide additional arms and equipment to Ukraine for its ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion, US Secretary of Staten Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

The announced $125 million worth of weapons, authorized under previously allowed “drawdowns” for Ukraine, comes amid other expected defense aid for Kyiv that could include about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, according to a document seen by Reuters and a US official.

That batch of weapons could be announced later on Friday. The State Department, in its statement, said the Defense Department would also be making a separate announcement.

The latest tranche of weapons are made possible by utilizing Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes President Joe Biden to transfer excess articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

Biden, a Democrat, is calling on US lawmakers to approve more aid for Kyiv, but the Republican-led House of Representatives this week only approved aid for Israel for its fight against Hamas while additional aid for Ukraine continues to have bipartisan support in the Democratic-controlled Senate

