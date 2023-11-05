November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus’ participation in ICCROM important for cultural heritage, minister says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού Εκλογή Κύπρου στο Συμβούλιο του iccrom.
Deputy Minister of Culture Vassiliki Kassianidou

Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou welcomed Cyprus’ election to the Council of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) as an important step for the country.

In a written statement, Kassianidou said that Cyprus’ election to the council was “an important step” in the effort for upgraded involvement of the Republic of Cyprus in international organisations and forums on cultural heritage issues.

Cyprus’ participation in the organisation’s council would signal a more active and substantial participation of the country in international collaborations of a multidisciplinary nature and policy-making initiatives for the management and preservation of cultural heritage, the Deputy Minister said.

She notes that Cyprus’ candidacy received the support of 55 states ranking the country fifth out of a total of 23 candidate states for the 14 positions of the council.

It is noted that Cyprus joined the ICCROM in 1963 and is one of the oldest members.

