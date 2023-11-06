A new look at the world around us

Riana Raouna Gallery will present the exhibition Almost Paradise this November, featuring contemporary international artists. Participating in the showcase, which will run from November 17 to December 1, are Eliza Wiszniewska (Poland/Germany), Eugenia Cuellar (Spain), Golnaz Afraz (Iran/France), Henry Glover (UK), Mia Takemoto (Scotland/Japan), Taedong Lee (South Korea), Thibaut Bouedjoro-Camus (France) and Dani Tagen (Brazil/UK).
Through 19 paintings and a sound piece, Almost Paradise aims to highlight the unmistakable beauty of nature which is presented as an extension of humans. In a world increasingly consumed with immense challenges, the exhibition attempts to evoke a sense of delight, wonder and inspiration through the abundant beauty of the landscape, plants, flowers and wild animals.
Each exhibiting artist explores the visual and conceptual representation of the natural world through a different lens. Eugenia Cuellar turns her attention to luxurious settings and exotic landscapes which provide a psychological oasis and avail a sense of escapism from the worries of contemporary life. Eliza Wiszniewska explores the role of nature as a healer and a home, inviting the viewer to surrender to the enchanting realm of plants, flowers and wild animals.
In the expressive paintings of Golnaz Afraz, plants and flowers symbolise a refuge for humans while at the same time, symbolising the eternal continuation of life. Henry Glover and Taedong Lee capture the poetic beauty of the landscape and draw attention to the potential of the landscape to reflect the vast span of memory, emotions and inner experience.
As a British-Japanese artist, born in Australia and currently living between Scotland and Japan, Mia Takemoto explores the notion of identity as being formed by the individual’s movement and multiple displacement rather than being focused on the binary idea of ‘homeland’. Thibaut Bouedjoro-Camus investigates the inseparable relationship between humans and nature merging realism and symbolism in his paintings. The sensory experience of the viewers is further enhanced by a sound piece by Dani Tagen, which evokes a deep sense of longing and tranquillity through the sounds of nature and the artist’s voice.
Group exhibition of 8 contemporary international artists. November 17-December 1. Riana Raouna Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Monday-Sunday, 10am – 2pm and 3pm – 7pm. Tel: 22-462888. www.rianaraouna.com