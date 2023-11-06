November 6, 2023

Limassol man arrested following football match

Police arrested a man from Limassol on Sunday night for throwing a flare after the Paphos – Anorthosis match at the Stelios Kyriakides stadium in Paphos .

According to the police, the man, aged 21, was allegedly spotted throwing the flare in an open area after the match ended.

Police arrested him for the crime and for violation of the law on illegal possession of explosives.

Investigation is ongoing.

