November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTourism

North airport passenger numbers up by almost a third

By Tom Cleaver02
The new Ercan (Tymbou) airport terminal (Tak)
The new Ercan (Tymbou) airport terminal (Tak)

The number of passengers arriving at and departing from the north’s Ercan (Tymbou) airport increased by almost a third in the first nine months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Just short of 2.9 million passengers passed through the airport between January and September, 700,000 more than the previous year.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,375 aircraft landed at the airport in the first nine months of the year, up from 16,584 in 2022.

Serhat Ozcelik, general manager of the airport’s holding company T&T said he aims to reach four million passengers by the end of the year.

“Hopefully, once we are free of embargoes, our airport will be opened to international flights and our citizens will have direct flights abroad,” he said.

Just over six million passengers passed through Larnaca airport in 2022, while just shy of 3.2 million passed through Paphos airport in the same year, which was an all-time high for the west coast’s airport.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Paphos teacher hit over head with chair thrown by pupil

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot political parties unite to condemn Israel

Tom Cleaver

Actors you love but don’t know who they are

Constantinos Psillides

7,933 illegal migrants repatriated since beginning of year

Jonathan Shkurko

Kyrenia mayor says town’s population 150,000

Tom Cleaver

Few complaints as hunting season gets underway

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign