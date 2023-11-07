November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One in seven in north living under poverty line

By Tom Cleaver050
turkish cypriot protest, education ministry
A protest earlier this year outside the north’s ‘education ministry’

One in seven people living in the north are surviving below the poverty line, according to figures released by the north’s Statistics Institute on Tuesday.

The figures released also showed that the bottom 20 per cent of earners take home just 6.7 per cent of total earnings in the north, while the top 20 per cent of earners take home 43.6 per cent.

In addition, just over a fifth of total household expenditure in the north was spent on housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel expenditures, while a further fifth was spent on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Figures released on the same day by the Cyprus Turkish public servants’ trade union (Ktams) show the north’s “hunger line” to be 17,472TL (€574) per month.

The number, which is based on what it costs to feed a family of four for a month, is over 10 per cent higher than the north’s minimum wage, which is currently set at 15,750TL (€517).

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Justice minister calls for more Frontex help

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Elderly refugees ask for help of fire service

Jonathan Shkurko

Six expelled from one school over behaviour

Tom Cleaver

Gaza corridor proposal to be discussed at international meeting in Paris

Nikolaos Prakas

One in three Cypriots still smoking

Tom Cleaver

Turkey donates $100,000 to CMP

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign