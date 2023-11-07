November 7, 2023

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City

By Reuters News Service
palestinian wounded in an israeli strike rest at al shifa hospital in gaza city
Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike rest at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire.”

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

After the incident, the convoy altered its route and reached Al Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, ICRC said. The ICRC convoy then accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt, the group said.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza. “Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

ICRC, a neutral organisation based in Geneva, has escorted patients and transported freed hostages out of Gaza.

