November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
image

In today’s episode, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou got tough on Tuesday, warning migrants that had caused trouble the previous night they would be deported if they failed to respect the hospitality of Cyprus. In other news, Cyprus’ proposal to establish a humanitarian aid sea corridor to Gaza will be discussed by President Nikos Christodoulides at an international meeting in Paris on Friday. And elderly refugees are requesting assistance from the fire service to carry their groceries upstairs due to the absence of elevators, the House refugees committee heard on Tuesday.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news updates, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
paul lambis (1)
For the past five years, Paul Lambis has contributed articles to the Cyprus Mail, covering business, travel, culture, and the Global Hellenic Diaspora. In addition to serving as the newsreader for Cyprus Mail's daily news podcast, Cyprus Beat, he is the editor of Cyprus 4.0, Cyprus Mail's highly regarded business and innovation platform.

Related Posts

Car arson suspect arrested in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

President pledges to do ‘everything humanly possible’ to reunite island

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia minor arrested for spree of burglaries and car theft

Staff Reporter

Democratic processes must be safeguarded against threats, says interior minister

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Warm with dusty spells

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign