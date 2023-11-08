November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Polis mayor to stand for re-election

By Jonathan Shkurko01
polis

Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi has announced his intention to seek re-election as an independent candidate.

In a written statement released on Wednesday, Papachristofi said that his decision to run as an independent candidate is a commitment he felt compelled to undertake.

“I believe I still have much to offer, and with your support, I am confident we can succeed,” he said.

Papachristofi pointed out that the municipality will become the largest in terms of area, not only in the Paphos district but also nationwide, as part of the local government reform due to be in place next July.

Highlighting the increasing obligations, needs and challenges, he expressed his confidence that he has “the knowledge and experience to manage the issues in Akamas and the entire region within the framework of the expanded municipality.”

Papachristofi announced that his political and pre-election office will soon be operational to ensure that any pre-election activities do not affect the smooth operation of the municipality and the mayor’s office.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

