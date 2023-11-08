November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Undeclared labour crackdown: inspections yield fines, violation notices

By Jonathan Shkurko00
cafe
File photo

Authorities carried out 86 inspections at recreational centres and cafes in September, as part of targeted operations conducted across the island to combat undeclared labour and ensure compliance with basic labour laws.

The inspections revealed that 26 workers did not have social insurance, resulting in 14 violation notices and 11 Imposition of fines totalling €24,000.

According to an announcement from the labour ministry, the inspections concerned the identification of 83 employers and three self-employed workers.

The campaign’s purpose was to raise awareness among all individuals and companies about the consequences of undeclared labour and non-compliance with the provisions of relevant legislation.

According to the provisions of the relevant legislation, in cases where an individual is found to be working without being properly registered and declared to the competent authorities, an administrative fine of €500 is imposed, unless the employer can demonstrate that the period of violation was shorter.

Authorities often remind the public that anonymous or named reports and information regarding undeclared labour or employment term violations can be submitted through the nationwide hotline at 77778577.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports, and he also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

