November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Audit service: government should consider abolishing golden visa programme

By Tom Cleaver02
aud
File photo: Audit office of the Republic

The Audit Service urged the interior ministry to “seriously consider the possibility of abolishing the golden visa programme” on Thursday.

They added that if the programme is not abolished, the civil registry and migration department should “strictly apply the relevant legislation on the conditions for granting and maintaining visas … and carry out regular checks to verify compliance with the relevant criteria, proceeding to revoke visas where violations of the criteria are found.”

The recommendations come following the publishing of a report on an investigation into the golden visa scheme, wherein people who invest €300,000 in Cyprus are granted permanent residence in the country. To date, around 5,800 people have been granted permanent residence via the scheme.

The audit service’s investigation into a randomly selected sample of golden visas found that the civil registry and migration department “does not ensure compliance with the provisions for cancellation of residence permits in cases where investors acquire permanent residence in another country or remain outside the Republic for more than two years.”

In addition, they said the department “does not carry out any regular checks to verify compliance with the criteria after the residence permit is granted.”

They also found that the department was issuing residence permits in cases where investors had bought real estate without being issued title deeds, and where only “unofficial proof of payment” had been presented.

Additionally, they found that one person had been granted a residence permit after presenting evidence of an investment made by a relative.

They added, “given the large number and seriousness of the randomly selected sample, we expressed the opinion that one can reasonably conclude there has been sloppiness in the drafting and implementation of the programme in general and the inadequacy of the checks and balances.”

For this reason, they said, “the interior ministry should seriously consider abolishing the programme altogether.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Interior minister: local authority reforms are non-negotiable

Andria Kades

Cyprus outlines plan for maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza

Reuters News Service

Workers demand north’s minimum wage be raised

Tom Cleaver

Ireland donates €25k to CMP

Tom Cleaver

Municipalities need €14 million in emergency financial assistance

Tom Cleaver

‘Photovoltaics for all’: €30m scheme announced

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign