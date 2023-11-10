November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, a court decision awarding over €780,000 to a depositor who lost his Laiki Bank savings due to the 2013 ‘haircut’ ignited a wave of reactions.

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides outlined a proposal to open a maritime corridor to help to deliver more aid to Gaza at a humanitarian conference in Paris.

Elsewhere, the interior ministry said they agree on the recommendations for stricter checks made in an audit service report on the golden visa programme.

All this and more in Cyprus Beat, the daily news briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

