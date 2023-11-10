November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour unions push for improved wages for hourly staff

By Antigoni Pitta040
Labour unions Pasydy and Peo on Friday agreed to pursue improved wages for hourly government staff in the context of the renewal of the collective agreement for 2022-2024.

According to a joint statement by representatives of both unions, during a Pancyprian meeting, 300 members approved a package of requests and their submission to the finance ministry for the start of negotiations in the joint labour committee.

“Hourly government staff are the lowest paid staff in the public sector, and beyond,” the statement said, adding that “since 2010 no general salary increase has been granted to hourly staff, and with the non-granting of increments for five years there has been no improvement of wages”.

Meanwhile, salaries in the private sector have increased over this 13-year period, they added, “while hourly staff salaries are reduced compared to the salaries that were valid in 2011.”

They also reported that the initial salary scales have been reduced by 10 per cent compared to the salaries that existed in 2011 before the financial crisis and that the 15 per cent reduction in all shift allowances continues.

The announcement added that in addition to the above reductions, wages were reduced by the wage reduction laws, and gradually reinstated with January 1, 2023, as a milestone.

It added that the inflation that has existed over the years has reduced the purchasing power of wages as the cost of living has risen.

It also reported that CoLa performance at 50 per cent for a number of years has reduced the value of wages in relation to the continuous rise in prices of all basic goods and services.

