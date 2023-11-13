November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for cannabis, meth in Paphos

By Staff Reporter03
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police in Paphos on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for an investigated case of illegal drugs possession.

According to Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, traffic police shortly after 2am stopped a vehicle driven by the man on Grivas Digenis Avenue.

The 22-year-old was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis as well as a crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine.

He was arrested and underwent a drug test with a positive result. Police established he was driving without a license or insurance, in a car declared as immobilised.

The man was charged in writing and released to be summoned at a later date. The Paphos drug squad (Ykan) are investigating the case.

