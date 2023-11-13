November 13, 2023

President’s call with Guterres postponed to Tuesday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: President Nikos Christodoulides and UNSG Antonio Guterres

The scheduled telephone conversation between President Nikos Christodoulides and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that was set to take place Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday evening.

The change was announced by the president’s press office director Victoras Papadopoulos in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon.

Christodoulides arrived to Berlin shortly after 8pm where he was slated to attend the working dinner convened by European Council President Charles Michel and hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.  It was also to be attended  by leaders of EU member states.

This is one of the four working dinners convened by President Michel to discuss the EU’s Strategic Agenda 2024 and other issues of concern to the union, Papadopoulos concluded.

