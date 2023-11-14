November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man detained in arson of court evidence storage facility

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Limassol Court

The Limassol district court has issued a three-day detention order against a 37-year-old man arrested on Monday in connection with the arson of a courtroom evidence storage facility that took place on July 21, 2021.

The evidence stored in the room was related to serious cases before the criminal court. The contents of the room were extensively damaged.

The 37-year-old had been wanted for the past two years in relation to the case, for which two other individuals have already been sentenced to seven years in prison. Another 39-year-old individual remains wanted.

The arson incident took place around 1.50am on July 21, 2021, and was reported to the police by a citizen who observed smoke. The fire was extinguished by the fire service, and subsequent investigations revealed that it was deliberately set.

At the scene, a large ladder was found, used by the two perpetrators, as captured by closed-circuit surveillance cameras, to access the south side of the building. After breaking a window in the small room containing evidence, they set it on fire and fled the scene.

The 37-year-old suspect appeared before the court on Tuesday morning, and the court approved the police request for a three-day detention. The case is expected to be scheduled for trial in the criminal court.Top of Form

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Businesses urged to end ‘greenwashing’ practices

Iole Damaskinos

Police chief highlights success in tackling human trafficking

Jonathan Shkurko

Intervention urged after disturbing photos of dead foxes emerge

Iole Damaskinos

Christodoulides advocates EU unity, strategic autonomy in Berlin

Jonathan Shkurko

Growing calls to scrap Radiomarathon

Staff Reporter

Mouflons beaten by old rivals Malta

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign