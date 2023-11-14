November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Museum of the Moon makes mark in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko04
museum of the moon , zouhouri square , larnaca photo credit theodora iacovou

Well-known installation Museum of the Moon, created by British artist Luke Jerram, has opened in Larnaca’s Zouhouri square.

The scale model of the moon, measuring 7m across will remain on display until Sunday as part of the Larnaca Biennale.

Comprising high-resolution images sourced from Nasa’s Scientific Centre, each centimetre of the spherical installation represents five kilometres of the moon’s surface on a scale of approximately 1:500,000.

005
The installation in Zouhouri square, Larnaca (Photo Christos Theodorides)

When installed in a dark place, the sphere is lit internally to create a glowing orb. Although the surface of the balloon is smooth, the fine detail of the imagery gives the impression that it is textured.

Since its creation in 2016, the Museum of the Moon has travelled worldwide, acting as the backdrop to unique events and performances inspired by the moon at each location.

Larnaca will host a specially curated series of events throughout the week, inviting visitors to forge new connections with the moon while learning the latest scientific insights.

capture

Entry to the moon-inspired exhibit is free. However, there will also be special events in the evening that require booking. Tickets can be obtained at www.onceinabluemoon.eu/museumofthemoon.html.

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

