November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Prison guard arrested in drug smuggling case (Updated)

By Jonathan Shkurko
Nicosia central prison

A 45-year-old prison guard, who was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the police in connection with a drug smuggling case at the central prisons, was apprehended on Wednesday morning.

The police had been actively investigating information received over the past weeks, suggesting that the prison guard was systematically involved in smuggling drugs into the prison for detainees.

Officers from the drug squad Ykan executed a search operation on his vehicle and the premises used by the prison guard before he entered the facility. Subsequent to the inspection, evidence was gathered and sent for scientific examination, confirming the presence of adhesive strips infused with synthetic cannabinoids.

In response to the findings, the police issued an arrest warrant against the prison guard. The arrest took place on Wednesday morning,

During the course of the inquiry, additional testimony surfaced against two other individuals linked to the case. Arrest warrants were issued for a 56-year-old and a 31-year-old, both associated with the detained prison guard.

The police interrogated the two individuals in question, and their statements are currently under scrutiny as part of the broader investigation into the drug smuggling operation.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

