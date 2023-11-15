November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President expects appointment of UNSG’s envoy in ‘next few days’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
ΠτΔ – Εκδήλωση «Μνήμες Κατεχόμενη
President Nikos Christodoulides attending an event called 'Memories of an Occupied Land'

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday he expected the UN Secretary-General to appoint an envoy in the next few days, tasked to explore the ground for the resumption of negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem.

“We call on Turkey – because we know very well that we are negotiating with Turkey – to proceed to sincere talks, putting aside maximalist goals and to come to talks that can lead to a mutually beneficial state of affairs only through the solution of the Cyprus problem.”

Christodoulides was speaking at an event called ‘Memories of an Occupied Land’, organised by the Committee of Cyprus Occupied Municipalities and the Committee of Cyprus Occupied Communities condemning the 40th anniversary of unilateral declaration of independence of the north.

“I would like to inform you that from the communication I had yesterday with the UNSG, I expect that finally, in the next few days, there will be an appointment of an envoy to explore the ground for the resumption of negotiations to resolve the Cyprus issue,” he said.

It will be, “an important development for which, I assure you, our side will do everything possible to make it a successful one”.

He conveyed the message that “we are not afraid of the talks” adding that “we know very well what we are seeking through the dialogue. It is not our side that is worried or afraid of talks. And, yes, such an appointment will allow us to explore the prospects.”

He assured attendees that he would do his utmost and everything possible to create the conditions for dialogue.

“We will take advantage of all the opportunities before us to see our homeland reunited and we will exhaust every effort in this direction” he pledged.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Palestinians living through ‘ongoing Nakba’, ambassador tells MPs

Staff Reporter

ICIJ: Russian oligarch used Cyprus firm to transfer funds day sanctions announced

Andria Kades

Human bones found in Akamas identified (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas

ICIJ report into Russian money ‘nothing to be proud of’ says president (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas

New partnership aims to boost youth entrepreneurship in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Gulf Air bolsters Cyprus routes with more Larnaca flights

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign