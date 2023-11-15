November 15, 2023

‘TRNC’ flag mistakenly used to represent the Republic at world media conference [Video]

By Iole Damaskinos0243
wam world media conf
World Media Conference 2023, UAE [Photo source: CNA]

Editors of the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), attending the World Media conference organised by Emirates news agency WAM, intervened on Wednesday to remove a TRNC flag from a screen panel.

It seems the flag had been mistakenly placed as representing the flag of the Republic of Cyprus.

When CNA staff pointed out the error the organisers immediately corrected the oversight. As reported the placement of the wrong flag was done by mistake and was due to a technical error.

The TRNC flag initially appeared on an interactive panel introducing the various attending news agencies, beside the CNA logo.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

