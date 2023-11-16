November 16, 2023

Man arrested for car theft

By Staff Reporter02
Police arrested a 28-year-old man late at night on Wednesday for an investigated case of car theft.

The case was reported to Paphos police in the afternoon by the wife of the vehicle’s owner. The vehicle was stolen around 4pm while parked near a friend’s residence.   

Police obtained testimony against the 28-year-old suspect, who was arrested a short time later. 

The 28-year-old allegedly directed police to an open area in Paphos, where the stolen vehicle was found. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

 

