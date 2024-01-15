January 15, 2024

Traffic cameras for Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Starting from January 22, the traffic surveillance system in Paphos will be extended with the operation of 16 fixed cameras at five locations.

The extended operation aims to reduce severe and fatal road collisions, according to a statement released by traffic police on Monday.

Specifically, four cameras have been installed at the intersection of Europe avenue, Yiannos Kranidiotis and Georgios Savvas. These cameras will monitor violations related to running red lights, crossing the white line and exceeding the speed limit.

Another set of four cameras will monitor the same violations at the intersection of Ellados avenue, Dimokratias avenue and Tassos Papadopoulos.

Additionally, four more have been placed at the junction of Ayios Anargyros avenue, and Spyros Kyprianou with Agapinoros Street.

Furthermore, two cameras will be positioned at the junction of Athens avenue and Christodoulos Sozos, and two more at the intersection of Chlorakas avenue and Griva Digeni with Ayios Georgios street.

“The objective of the initiative is to reduce severe and fatal road collisions, as well as to strengthen proper road awareness,” said traffic police.

