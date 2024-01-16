January 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Attempted murder victim refuses to give police statement

By Andria Kades
shkurko attempted murder 2
The scene of the attempted murder in Aglandjia on Monday night (Jonathan Shkurko)

The 49-year-old man who was the victim of an attempted murder in Aglandjia refused to give a statement to police on Tuesday, a day after an unknown person fired at his car.

Police sources said officers were counting on his statements to guide the direction of investigations.

Nonetheless, the 49-year-old, who was expected to speak to police and give a statement on Tuesday, said he would not do so.

Police are also evaluating CCTV footage from the scene, when on Monday at around 5:15pm on Larnaca Avenue, an unknown person opened fire on his vehicle, while his two children were in the car.

The 49-year-old had stopped his car outside a kiosk and his 17-year-old songot out of the vehicle.

An unknown person opened fire on the car when the son returned to the vehicle. Two shots were fired, but did not hit the target, his son, or his 15-year-old daughter who was sat in the back seat.

