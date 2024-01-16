January 16, 2024

Cat abuse in school reported to education ministry

By Andria Kades00
stray cat
File photo

The education ministry has ordered an investigation into the beheading and butchering of a cat, which was allegedly kicked around a school, the Animal Party said on Tuesday.

Describing a horrific picture which the party said was only a scant outline of what had actually happened, it claimed a group of people cut off a cat’s head, skinned it and threw the skin on unsuspecting students.

They then proceeded to play football with the cat’s head, according to the complaint the Animal Party said it received.

The Animal Party said it had spoken to the education ministry which ordered an immediate investigation. The party also called on the police chief and veterinary services to look into the matter.

The Cyprus Mail could not independently verify the allegations.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

