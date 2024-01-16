January 16, 2024

Developers welcome good news on title deeds

By Andria Kades00
Title deeds should be issued within three months under the new procedure

The land developer’s association on Tuesday heralded the interior ministry’s decision to speed up issuing title deeds to three months.

Describing it as a significant development provided it sticks to the plan, the decision could combat a chronic problem, according to the association.

The announcement comes a day after Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said red tape and delays related to planning and building permits are soon to be a thing of the past.

He underlined a new procedure would soon be in place that would slash waiting time to issue title deeds to three months.

