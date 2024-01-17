January 17, 2024

Alarm after state prosecutor’s car set on fire in Paphos (Update)

Police have launched intensive investigations on Wednesday to identify perpetrator(s) after a state prosecutor’s car was set on fire late on Tuesday night in Paphos

The car fire is the second attack against a legal service staffer in a span of a few weeks. The female prosecutor is known in particular for her work in relation to drug-related cases, while her husband is an officer in the Paphos drug squad (Ykan).

Images from the scene shortly before midnight appeared to show the car completely destroyed by the arson attack.

Police confirmed the 50-year-old female prosecutor was in her apartment with her family when her vehicle was set on fire around 9.30pm. Two other cars parked close to hers were also severely damaged by the flames.

Paphos police chief Nikos Tsapi immediately reported to the scene amid increasing fears due to it being the second such attack against a female state prosecutor in the space of a few weeks.

On December 21, a car bomb explosion injured a 58-year-old prosecutor in Anavargos with glass shrapnel from the kitchen door. She had been inside her home with her family when the blast happened and was taken to Paphos general hospital at the time.

The first attack against an official of justice was recorded in 2016 when a bomb exploded outside the house of a public prosecutor in Emba.

Both the legal service and justice ministry described last month’s attack as a despicable act.

