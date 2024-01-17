January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealthHealthcare

New health minister meets with HIO

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Υπουργός Υγείας – Συνάντηση με ΟΑΥ
Health Minister Michalis Damianos (right) with HIO chairman Stavros Michael

New Health Minister Michalis Damianos acquainted himself with the problems and challenges face by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), during a meeting with the organisation’s board of directors on Wednesday.

“With cooperation and transparency, we can achieve much better results,” he said.

“It is a good opportunity to discuss the problems and challenges that have emerged and find ways to address them.”

The chairman of the HIO board Stavros Michael thanked Damianos for meeting with them days after his appointment to the position of health minister.

“It shows how important you consider our organisation and the role we have to play in the health sector,” he said.

Michael said that the minister’s visit “encourages us”, and expressed confidence that he will provide the support, cooperation and guidance needed “to enable us, as much as we can, to upgrade our services in an environment that will ensure the sustainability of this organisation”.

“Gesy is the greatest reform and social achievement that we must work to ensure remains for us and for future generations.”

Michael wished the minister every success in his work, noting that they have the same task: to do “the greatest good” for the health of the public.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Rescue centre saves swimmer

Staff Reporter

Cyprus committed to One China policy

Staff Reporter

Drunk thief fell asleep in victim’s house

Tom Cleaver

OPAP chief executive leaves post

Staff Reporter

Common misconceptions about senior health insurance: Debunking the myths

CM Guest Columnist

Off-season training plan for hotel staff

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign