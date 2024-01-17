President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday stressed the need for Cyprus to play a more central role within the EU during the swearing-in ceremony for
President swears in deputy minister for Europe
, who was appointed deputy minister to the president for European Affairs.
Commending Raouna, Christodoulides said that her assumption of duties marks the official beginning of preparations for Cyprus’ EU presidency in the second half of 2026.
He added that while Cyprus’ first EU presidency in 2012 was generally considered successful, the upcoming term “should propel the country into the core of the EU with concrete initiatives and coordinated actions, leading the integration process a step forward for the benefit of European citizens and, of course, our homeland”.
“This is a significant milestone for our country, to which our government and I personally attach particular importance, for reasons that I am sure we can all understand,” he said.
He added that exercising the EU presidency is not only a demanding institutional duty but also a national mission with a pan-European dimension.
Cyprus’ EU presidency will follow Poland in the first half of 2026, and Denmark in the second half of 2025.
Therefore, he stressed the need to expedite preparations.
Christodoulides reminded that the official start of preparations coincides with the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the EU, describing it as the country’s greatest success since its establishment in 1960.
He also highlighted Cyprus’ significant contribution to European affairs and its substantial involvement in shaping policies on major issues affecting European citizens.
“Today, we entrust you with the leadership of a highly ambitious portfolio,” Christodoulides told Raouna.
Raouna pledged to work diligently with the team she will assemble and emphasised the integral role of resolving the Cyprus problem in the path of European integration, considering it a crucial European matter from the first day of her new responsibilities.
She outlined plans for close collaboration with the foreign ministry, the diplomatic service, the permanent representation in Brussels, and the general secretariat for European affairs at the foreign ministry.
“This collaboration will extend to all members of the cabinet to establish or transform necessary structures and adopt best practices for a well-prepared and executed presidency with priorities benefiting all EU citizens,” Raouna said.