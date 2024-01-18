January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC poles and cables stolen

By Staff Reporter
eac

Five poles belonging to the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) and aerial cables attached to them were stolen in the village of Ayios Mamas, near Limassol.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon by an EAC worker who was in the village to carry out some repair work.

The site was then visited by EAC and police officers and examinations revealed that the poles were cut and a 900-metre aerial cable was stolen. Members of the Limassol criminal investigation department were called to the scene to collect evidence. They also took photographs of the severed poles.

Based on estimates, the value of the five poles amounts to €2,092, while the value of the stolen cables is €4,140.

According to the police, the incident likely occurred between January 15 and 17. However, an exact determination of the date and time of the offences is challenging since the specific power lines supply only an isolated irrigation pump.

Avatar photo

