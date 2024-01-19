January 19, 2024

Inmates at Cyprus’ central prison launch hunger strike

By Tom Cleaver
prison horizontal
The Nicosia central prison

Inmates at Cyprus’ central prison have engaged in a hunger strike in solidarity with the people of Palestine, according to reports.

The prisoners, rumoured to number as many as 50, have reportedly demanded “an end to the cover-up and silence in the face of a genocide being committed against the Palestinian people which is being attempted by the State of Israel.”

They have complained that the Cypriot authorities have displayed “indifference to the fact that the Israeli army … is killing women, children, and the elderly indiscriminately.”

Additionally, they said they “do not identify” with Hamas but support the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom and human rights.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the central prison for comment.

 

image
