Paphos man arrested for attacking policeman

A 28-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Thursday night for drunkenly attacking a policeman.

According to the Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou, police descended on Poseidon Avenue in Kato Paphos at around 11:50pm on Thursday to investigate a road traffic collision.

Upon arrival, they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision to have been almost four times over the legal alcohol limit to drive.

The man then reportedly hit a policeman in the chest, before being arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Elsewhere in Paphos, a 45-year-old man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after his behaviour “caused concern”. He is also currently in custody.

