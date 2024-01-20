January 20, 2024

25 migrants arrive in Ayia Napa

By Staff Reporter01
In total 25 irregular migrants were spotted at the coastal area of Ayia Napa in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police said the new migrants arrived in the island by sea in a six-metre-long boat which went unnoticed by radar due to its ice and the prevailing waves.

Instead, the migrants were found wandering on a beach in Ayia Napa around 5am. It concerns 24 men and one minor.

After their details are recorded and the appropriate procedures are followed, the irregular migrants will be transferred to the Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia.

