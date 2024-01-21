Christodoulides departs for Strasbourg to address PACE plenary

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to depart for Strasbourg on Monday afternoon, where he is scheduled to address the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Tuesday.
According to a Presidency press release, President Christodoulides will also engage in discussions with officials from the Council of Europe (CoE) during the course of his visit.
On Tuesday morning, he will participate in a working breakfast with Cypriot Members of Parliament attending the works of PACE. Following this, he will proceed to the CoE building to sign the visitors’ book.
Private meetings will follow once the electoral procedures for the new leadership of the Assembly conclude. Christodoulides is expected to meet with both outgoing and incoming presidents of PACE, as well as the Secretary-General of the CoE and the new Secretary-General of PACE.
Subsequently, the president will attend a luncheon hosted in his honour by the newly elected president of PACE.
Later in the day, at 15:30 (Cyprus local time), Christodoulides will address the Plenary Session of PACE, followed by questions from parliamentary representatives of various political groups.
In his speech, Christodoulides is anticipated to touch upon the current phase of the Cyprus problem, the recent efforts following the appointment of the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy, and the role of the international community in the resolution efforts. He will also refer to regional developments and point out the significant role of the Council of Europe in safeguarding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.
Later in the evening, the Christodoulides will visit the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), where he will meet with the President of the Court, Síofra O’Leary.
The day will conclude with Christodoulides attending a reception hosted by the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Cyprus in Strasbourg.
He will return to Cyprus on January 24.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his personal envoy for Cyprus, to assume a Good Offices role on his behalf and search for common ground on the way forward in the Cyprus problem.