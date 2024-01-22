January 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Power goes out at Nicosia general hospital

By Iole Damaskinos050
collision
File photo

Nicosia General Hospital has been partially without electricity for some time, resulting in problems in its operation and inconvenience to the public.

The intensive care unit and the radiology department are reported to have been impacted, although an emergency system for the former is believed to have been swung into place.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Electricity Authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said the problem was an internal to the hospital and the authority could not intervene to resolve the issue unless requested to do so.

“The hospital system is connected to the grid but its installation was carried out under a private contract, and its maintenance is likewise the responsibility of that contractor,” Papadopoulou said, noting the EAC would be available to assist with expert staff if requested.

She added she was not aware how long the problem had been ongoing.

According to information from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the hospital generators did not kick in when the system fell due to a fault, which is what lead to problems.

Other sources report that patients have been stuck in lifts and surgical procedures have been affected.

According to reports continuous efforts are underway to restore power.

National health organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the organisation is not aware of why the back-up systems failed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Cyprus Airways to double A220 fleet in 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Introduction of e-justice beset with problems

Iole Damaskinos

More gunshots reported in Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Investigation into arrested Turkish Cypriot’s passport

Tom Cleaver

Traffic chaos after roundabout delays

Jonathan Shkurko

Low water levels in dams around the island

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign