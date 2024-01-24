January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Lawyers protest failure to smoothly introduce e-justice platform

By Iole Damaskinos094
lawyers protesting
Lawyers protesting botched transition to e-justice system outside Parliament, January 24, 2024

Lawyers are set to protest outside Parliament on Wednesday during the legal committee meeting about the failure of the e-justice system.

According to an announcement by the Cyprus Bar Association (CBA), the protest, which is to take place between 10am and 11 am, is expected to be attended by members of the law profession from all over the island. A second protest has also been planned for Friday outside district courthouses.

Speaking to media, head of CBA Michalis Vorkas said the situation had become intolerable.

“We call for immediate access to justice for [legal professionals] and citizens [and] delivery of a complete and functional platform, [and until this is delivered] clear instructions to registrars [and] physical registration [of cases], so as to ensure smooth access for citizens,” Vorkas said.

The CBA meanwhile said the weeklong impasse in effect since the platform’s crash creates “unpredictable dangers and erodes on a daily basis [public] trust in the institution of the law, prohibiting the operation of a state of justice.”

The CBA reiterated its demand for “immediate measures to be taken, without further delays, towards speedy implementation of a safe and effective electronic justice system.”

“The securing of unhindered access to justice is a [crucial] responsibility and duty of the state,” CBA continued, noting that the association itself bears no responsibility for the design and implementation of the system. The system had been implemented at a cost of six million euros

The discussion by the House legal committee is expected to be attended by all competent officials from the justice ministry, the deputy ministry of innovation, representatives of the legal service, the audit service, CBA and technology provider IBM.

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

